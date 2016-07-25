Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - Second Test - Emirates Old Trafford - 25/7/16England's James Anderson bowls to Pakistan's Mohammad HafeezAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - Second Test - Emirates Old Trafford - 25/7/16England's Ben Stokes reacts after Pakistan's Younis Khan is droppedAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - Second Test - Emirates Old Trafford - 25/7/16England's James Anderson celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Azhar AliAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - Second Test - Emirates Old Trafford - 25/7/16England's Moeen Ali celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Yasir ShahAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - Second Test - Emirates Old Trafford - 25/7/16England's celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Asad ShafiqAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - Second Test - Emirates Old Trafford - 25/7/16England's Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad AmirAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - Second Test - Emirates Old Trafford - 25/7/16England's Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Amir with Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali and teammatesAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

MANCHESTER, England James Anderson, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes took three wickets apiece as England completed a thumping 330-run win over Pakistan on the fourth day of the second test at Old Trafford on Monday.

Chasing a mammoth 565 for victory, Pakistan found batting no easier second time round and were dismissed for 234 in the final session as England levelled the four-match series at 1-1.

"It's quite nice to bounce back and play like that," said captain Alastair Cook. "You have to consign the last test to the bin.

"Joe Root's performance, stepping up to number three in the order from four, was so controlled. We all know what a world-class player he is, he didn't put a foot wrong."

Root was named man of the match after following his brilliant 254 in the first innings with 71 not out in the second.

Anderson got the ball rolling for England on Monday when he removed Shan Masood for one, the opener edging a ball to Cook at first slip, before he also trapped Azhar Ali plumb lbw for eight.

Younus Khan then had a left-off before lunch when he was dropped in the slips by Cook off Ben Stokes.

It proved a frustrating day for Stokes who later limped off with a calf injury.

Opener Mohammad Hafeez looked reasonably secure but fell on 42 when he was caught by Gary Ballance at short-leg off a full delivery by Moeen.

Younus continued to live dangerously and his patience snapped when he tried to launch a Moeen delivery over the long-on boundary but was caught inside the rope by Alex Hales for 28.

INSIDE EDGE

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq smashed Moeen for six and played aggressively for his 35 before he was bowled by Woakes off an inside edge just before tea.

Sarfraz Ahmed was caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow off Woakes for seven, Anderson trapped Asad Shafiq lbw for 39 and Moeen had Yasir Shah lbw for 10.

Wahab Riaz top-edged Joe Root to Cook at short fine leg for 19 and Mohammad Amir, after making an entertaining 29, drove Woakes to Stuart Broad at mid-off.

Earlier, Cook and Root piled on the runs in the morning session, the captain making 76 not out as England declared on 173 for one.

"This is a big disappointment for us," said Pakistan skipper Misbah. "We could have scored around 400 in the first innings (instead of 198), the ball wasn't doing anything much.

"We are short of confidence and shot selection really cost us. These guys are strong characters though, mentally strong, and I'm hopeful that everybody is hurt and they will really work hard."

The third test in Birmingham starts on Aug. 3.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman and Ed Osmond; Editing by Tony Jimenez)