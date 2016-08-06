Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - Third Test - Edgbaston - 6/8/16Pakistan's Sohail Khan celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alastair Cook (not pictured)Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

BIRMINGHAM, England Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali shared an unbroken partnership of 132 to lift England to 414 for five and a lead of 311 runs over Pakistan on the fourth day of the third test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Bairstow was unbeaten on 82 and Moeen 60 not out at the close with England in a good position to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series if they can bowl out the touring side on the final day.

After resuming on 120 for no wicket, England lost captain Alastair Cook for 66, driving a wide ball from Sohail Khan to point where Yasir Shah took a fine diving catch.

Alex Hales, on 54, then edged Mohammad Amir to Younus Khan at second slip and with the Pakistan seamers bowling wide of off stump to restrict the scoring rate, Joe Root and James Vince cautiously took the total to 183 for two at lunch.

Root, struggling with a back problem and dropped on 25, made 62 before he top-edged Shah to short fine leg.

Vince was eight runs short of his first test half-century when he hung his bat out to a wide ball from Amir and Younus took another neat slip catch.

Gary Ballance made a patient 28 before he turned a ball from Shah to Asad Shafiq at leg slip but the arrival of Moeen at the crease changed the tempo of the game.

Bairstow went on the attack and reached his eighth test fifty, off 83 balls, while Moeen displayed his full repertoire of wristy strokes and hit eight fours in a sparkling knock.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Tony Jimenez)