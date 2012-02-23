Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
Pakistan beat England by eight runs in the first Twenty20 international at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Scores: Pakistan 144-6 in 20 overs (G. Swann 3-13) v England 136-6 in 20 overs (Umar Gul 3-18).
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
LONDON Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could continue in management for four more years and his preference is to stay at the north London club, the Frenchman was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.