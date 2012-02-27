I will manage somewhere next season, says Arsenal's Wenger
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
England beat Pakistan by five runs in the third and final Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Monday to win the series 2-1.
Scores: England 129-6 (K. Pietersen 62 not out; Saeed Ajmal 4-23) v Pakistan 124-6
LONDON Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA's anti-doping rules relating to "club whereabouts" information, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.
TOKYO North Korea will send a team to next year's Winter Olympics in neighbouring South Korea, the country's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said.