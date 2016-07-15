No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
NEW DELHI England will embark on their lengthy tour of India later this year with Rajkot hosting the first of the five test matches from Nov. 9, the cricket boards announced on Friday.
The western Indian city of Rajkot will be making its debut as a test venue in the series, as will be coastal Vishakapatnam, which hosts the second test from Nov. 17.
Mohali, Mumbai and Chennai will host the remaining matches of what would be England's first five-test rubber in India since 1984-85.
Beginning on Jan. 15, England will also play three one-dayers and as many Twenty20 Internationals.
"This promises to be a historic test series... and a great opportunity for Alastair Cook and his players to repeat the memorable test series win we enjoyed on our last trip to India in 2012," Andrew Strauss, Director England Cricket, said in a statement.
"Equally, Eoin Morgan's white-ball squad will be anticipating hard-fought and competitive encounters against high quality opposition in both formats..." he added.
Schedule:
Nov. 9-13: 1st test, Rajkot
Nov. 17-21: 2nd test, Vishakapatnam
Nov. 26-30: 3rd test, Mohali
Dec. 8-12: 4th test, Mumbai
Dec. 16-20: 5th test, Chennai
Jan. 15: 1st ODI, Pune
Jan. 19: 2nd ODI, Cuttack
Jan. 22: 3rd ODI, Kolkata
Jan. 26: 1st T20, Kanpur
Jan. 29: 2nd T20, Nagpur
Feb. 1: 3rd T20, Bangalore
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon Egypt's Mahmoud Kahraba scored three minutes from time to snatch a 1-0 win over Morocco on Sunday and a place in the African Nations Cup semi-finals.