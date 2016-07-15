Cricket - England v Australia - Investec Ashes Test Series First Test - SWALEC Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 8/7/15ECB Director of Cricket Andrew Strauss before the first Ashes test match Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

NEW DELHI England will embark on their lengthy tour of India later this year with Rajkot hosting the first of the five test matches from Nov. 9, the cricket boards announced on Friday.

The western Indian city of Rajkot will be making its debut as a test venue in the series, as will be coastal Vishakapatnam, which hosts the second test from Nov. 17.

Mohali, Mumbai and Chennai will host the remaining matches of what would be England's first five-test rubber in India since 1984-85.

Beginning on Jan. 15, England will also play three one-dayers and as many Twenty20 Internationals.

"This promises to be a historic test series... and a great opportunity for Alastair Cook and his players to repeat the memorable test series win we enjoyed on our last trip to India in 2012," Andrew Strauss, Director England Cricket, said in a statement.

"Equally, Eoin Morgan's white-ball squad will be anticipating hard-fought and competitive encounters against high quality opposition in both formats..." he added.

Schedule:

Nov. 9-13: 1st test, Rajkot

Nov. 17-21: 2nd test, Vishakapatnam

Nov. 26-30: 3rd test, Mohali

Dec. 8-12: 4th test, Mumbai

Dec. 16-20: 5th test, Chennai

Jan. 15: 1st ODI, Pune

Jan. 19: 2nd ODI, Cuttack

Jan. 22: 3rd ODI, Kolkata

Jan. 26: 1st T20, Kanpur

Jan. 29: 2nd T20, Nagpur

Feb. 1: 3rd T20, Bangalore

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)