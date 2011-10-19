England's Graham Onions sits on the ground during a training session before Thursday's fourth cricket test match against India at the Oval cricket ground in London August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England called up Graham Onions to the squad for the remainder of the one-day internationals in India after fast bowler Chris Woakes was ruled out with a thigh strain on Wednesday.

"Woakes suffered the injury on Sunday during England practice in Delhi and will now undertake a rehabilitation period that rules him out of the remaining three ODIs against India," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

England trail the five-match series 2-0. The third match is in Mohali on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Alastair Himmer)