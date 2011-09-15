LONDON Lancashire won their first English championship title since 1934 when they defeated Somerset by eight wickets on the final day of the county season on Thursday.

Steven Croft (40 not out) struck the winning runs to ensure a 10th win of the season and the title for Lancashire with five overs to spare after Warwickshire failed to beat Hampshire at the Rose Bowl.

Lancashire have finished second eight times since 1934, five of them in the last 13 years. They shared the title with Surrey in 1950.

"The boys have been amazing this year, competitive to the end," captain Glen Chapple, who battled against a hamstring injury during the match, told Sky Sports.

"We have played good cricket all the way through, we have won games that maybe some other teams wouldn't have won."

Coach Peter Moores, who was in charge of the England side between April 2007 and January 2009, added: "You know as a coach you have some seasons where you have a drama, we have had none of that here, we have worked very hard to get to this point."

Lancashire, who do not have a current England test player in their ranks, have been based in Liverpool this season while Old Trafford in Manchester is being redeveloped.

