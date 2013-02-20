London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
LONDON England Lions players Ben Stokes and Matt Coles have been sent home from the second-string cricket tour of Australia after repeated misdemeanours.
"On a very challenging tour to Australia, both Matt and Ben have ignored the instructions given to them around their match preparation and recovery and, following previous warnings, it is regrettable that it has been necessary to terminate their involvement in the tour," performance director David Parsons said in a statement on Wednesday.
Durham all-rounder Stokes, 21 and born in New Zealand, has played five one-day internationals and two Twenty20s for the full England side while Kent pace bowler Cole, 22, was knocking on the door.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.