Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) – - Jonathan Trott returned to the crease on an overseas tour but lasted only 20 minutes as he scored just six before being dismissed playing for the England Lions against a Gauteng Invitation XI in Soweto on Monday.
Trott is captain of the touring side, who plundered 361 runs for four wickets on the first day of the three-day game with openers Adam Lyth (106) and Sam Robson (109) both retiring after posting centuries.
The 33-year-old Trott left England’s Ashes tour of Australia just over a year ago because of stress issues and is now trying to get his test place back.
Trott returned to cricket in May after months of therapy following his abrupt departure after the first test in Brisbane in November 2013.
