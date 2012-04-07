Sri Lanka's vice captain Thilan Samaraweera walks off the field after his dismissal during the fourth day of final test cricket match against England in Colombo April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

England's James Anderson (R) appeals for an unsuccessful wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (L) during the final day of the final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

England's team waits for the third umpire's decision over an appeal for the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (not pictured) during the final day of the final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo April 7, 2012. The appeal was unsuccessful. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Umpire Bruce Oxenford (R) signals that Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene (L) is not out after the third umpire's decision during the final day of final test their cricket match against England in Colombo April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

England's Graeme Swann (R) reacts as Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews runs between wickets during the final day of the final test cricket match in Colombo April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

England's Graeme Swann celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Mahela Jayawardene during the final day of final test cricket match in Colombo April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

England's Graeme Swann (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Thilan Samaraweera during the fourth day of final test cricket match in Colombo April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Off-spinner Graeme Swann claimed his second 10-wicket haul to bowl Sri Lanka out for 278 and leave England chasing 94 for victory on the fifth and final day of the second test on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were all dismissed five minute before the lunch break and England will have two sessions to chase down the runs and win the test which would see them keep their title as the number one ranked test nation.

Swann, who bowled unchanged the entire morning session, took six for 106 for match figures of 10 for 181.

Sri Lanka who resumed at 218 for six added 60 runs for their remaining four wickets with Swann capturing two of them and Samit Patel and Steven Finn picking up one apiece.

The day began frustratingly for England as they spilled two catches off Angelo Mathews with Alastair Cook at forward shortleg giving the batsman a life at 3 and 12.

England's joy of trapping Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene (58) lbw by James Anderson was short-lived when he challenged the decision and TV replays showed an inside edge.

Undeterred, England pressed hard for victory and were rewarded when Swann finally ended Jayawardene's 191-ball resistance, getting a ball to turn and bounce sharply off a good length which the batsman could only glove to a diving Cook at forward short leg.

Cook also accounted for Prasanna Jayawardene when he was bowled around his legs for two sweeping.

Patel got into the act by having Rangana Herath caught by Anderson at slip for two.

However, Mathews and last man Suranga Lakmal put up some resistance in a 27-run last wicket partnership before Finn finally had Mathews caught by Andrew Strauss at square leg off a miscued pull for 46.

