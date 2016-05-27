Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
DURHAM, England An untidy shot prevented captain Alastair Cook from grabbing a place in cricketing history on Friday when he was caught at slip for 15 as England reached 83-2 at lunch on the first day of the second test against Sri Lanka.
Cook needed 20 runs to become the youngest player -- and the first Englishman - to reach 10,000 runs in tests at the age of 31 years, five months and two days but the opener jabbed at a wide delivery from Suranga Lakmal outside the off stump and was caught by Dimuth Karunaratne diving low with England at 39-1.
Cook would have beaten Indian Sachin Tendulkar's record of 31 years, 10 months and 20 days, which has stood since 2005. Only 11 batsmen have achieved the feat.
England, who won the first test at Headingley by an innings, won the toss.
Cook's opening partner Alex Hales had made an unbeaten 45 at lunch after losing Nick Compton for nine just before the interval, caught spectacularly on the boundary by Lakmal off the bowling of Nuwan Pradeep at 64-2.
It was another rash shot from the England number three, getting a top edge towards long leg, trying to hook outside the off stump. Lakmal hurled himself backwards as he raced towards the boundary and took the catch just before the ropes.
Joe Root had scored 12 alongside Hales after 31 overs at the break.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.