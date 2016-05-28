LONDON Moeen Ali moved to within 15 runs of what would be his second test century as England amassed an impressive first-innings total by lunch on the second day of the second test against Sri Lanka in Durham on Saturday.

The all-rounder was unbeaten on 85, with England 408-8 having added 98 runs for the loss of two wickets from their overnight position of 310-6.

Ali, who passed 1,000 runs in test cricket earlier on Saturday, was fortunate to survive on 36 when Dimuth Karunaratne put down a catchable chance off Nuwan Pradeep at gully.

With Chris Woakes also being dropped, this time by keeper Dinesh Chandimal off Shaminda Eronga on 12, Sri Lanka failed to reproduce their expert catching of the first morning.

They did eventually dismiss Woakes, who feathered a ball to substitute keeper Kusal Mendis off Suranga Lakmal, for 39 after a stand of 92 with Moeen.

Mendis also caught Stuart Broad for seven to give Pradeep his fourth wicket but England will feel they are moving to a position of dominance.

England won the first test in the two-test series by an innings and 88 runs.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Clare Fallon)