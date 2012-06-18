LONDON A Surrey county cricketer tipped as a potential future England player died on Monday after being struck by a train in London, his club said.

Batsman Tom Maynard, 23, son of former England and Glamorgan player Matthew Maynard, was hit by a train on London's subway network near Wimbledon Park station in the south of the capital just after 05:00 a.m.

Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and that the case would be passed to the coroner.

Maynard's club said he was a huge talent who had the potential to follow his father into full international cricket, having already played for the England Lions, the second tier national side.

"Tom Maynard was a prodigiously talented young batsman who had made an incredible start to his career and was clearly destined for far greater things," Surrey chairman Richard Thompson said in a statement.

"There is a profound sense of loss at the passing of Tom. To lose anybody at such a young age is an utterly senseless tragedy."

Born in the Welsh capital Cardiff in 1989, Maynard began his career at Glamorgan before signing a three-year deal with Surrey County Cricket Club in 2011.

After making his senior debut as an 18-year-old, he earned a reputation as a powerful hitter and averaged more than 40 in domestic competitions in 2011.

Giles Clarke, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECC) said Maynard's death was a "tragic loss".

"Tom was a player of enormous potential who had already represented England Lions and had an exciting future ahead of him," he said in a statement.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said on Twitter: "Someone with so much talent and so much to look forward to. Why is life so cruel sometimes?"

Surrey postponed a planned game against Hampshire Royals at the Oval on Wednesday as a mark of respect.

