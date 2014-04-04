Former England cricket coach Peter Moores smiles at a news conference at which he was unveiled as head coach of Lancashire County Cricket Club, Old Trafford, in Manchester, northern England, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Peter Moores, who was sacked as England head coach after a falling out with Kevin Pietersen, confirmed on Friday that he would be interested in reprising the role he left in 2009.

"I'm part of the process to identify the next coach - I'm in that and see where that takes me," Moores, who is the current coach of county side Lancashire, told Sky Sports.

"There's a draw to go back and work in that environment because you're working with great players and it's a very exciting place to work."

Moores made a promising start to his reign as coach after taking over from Duncan Fletcher in 2007 with a 3-0 test victory over West Indies, but inconsistent results soon followed.

England lost their first home series in six years to India, and after another home defeat to South Africa in 2008 Moores' position came under increasing scrutiny.

With results on the slide and his relationship with then captain Pietersen at breaking point, Moores was dismissed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after two years.

"When I came out of that job, I look back and think of areas I could have done better. It would be nice to go back and learn from the experiences I had first time," he said.

After a woeful 5-0 Ashes defeat by Australia and the subsequent resignation of coach Andy Flower, England's poor form has dragged on under the guidance of limited overs coach Ashley Giles.

England were knocked out of the Twenty20 World Cup in Bangladesh at the super 10 stage, suffering the humiliation of defeat by the Netherlands.

But Moores, who is reported to be on a four-man shortlist to replace Flower along with Giles, former Sri Lanka coach Trevor Bayliss and Nottinghamshire's director of cricket Mick Newell, is excited by the prospect of leading England into a new era.

"It's been a tough winter and it would be an interesting challenge if it came along," added the 51-year-old who won eight, lost six and drew eight of the 22 test matches he was in charge of England for.

"It's the start of a new cycle, which is exciting and whoever is in the post will have to assess what the next steps are."

