LONDON England batsman Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the rest of the five-match one-day series against India after feeling "acute pain" in a recurring shoulder injury.

"Eoin initially developed discomfort in his right shoulder during the Ashes tour (in Australia) in the winter and has been managing the injury until now," medical officer Nick Peirce said in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

"Unfortunately there has been an acute flare-up in his pain which has not responded to treatment. This is a chronic injury and predominantly effects Eoin's diving and throwing.

"He now requires a progression in his treatment and will undertake further specialist assessment in the next week before a decision on his forthcoming treatment will be determined."

Morgan's absence will be a blow for England as he was one of the in-form players during the recent test series when the hosts humiliated India 4-0.

The Dublin-born left-hander captained England to victory in a one-dayer against his native Ireland last month and averages 40.45 from his 48 ODIs for England with three centuries.

England are due to start a rain-reduced second match of the ODI series against India in Southampton later Tuesday. The first game was a no-result after bad weather also intervened in Durham.

