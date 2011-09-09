England's Eoin Morgan leaves the field after being dismissed during their Twenty20 international cricket match against India at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON England batsman Eoin Morgan is set to undergo shoulder surgery and will miss the upcoming one-day international tour of India, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Friday.

The Dublin-born left-hander saw a specialist Friday about the injury to his right shoulder and will now have an operation next week which will rule him out of all cricket for around three months.

England, who are currently playing a five-match one-day series against India at home, are due to play a series of return fixtures including five ODIs and one Twenty20 starting in October.

"We have managed the injury to date with a conservative program but Eoin has now reached the stage where surgery is most appropriate progression of his treatment," ECB medical officer Nick Peirce said in a statement.

"Following the operation Eoin will undertake a rehabilitation program ruling him out of all cricket for approximately 12 weeks.

"The recovery period is anticipated to see him return to full fitness ahead of England's tour of the UAE commencing in January."

Morgan, who is England's Twenty20 vice-captain, led England to victory against his native Ireland in a one-off ODI last month.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)