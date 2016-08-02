Pakistan have adjusted their plans for Alastair Cook and Joe Root ahead of Wednesday's third test at Edgbaston, the touring side's coach Mickey Arthur has said, adding he considers the duo as the backbone of England's batting.

Root scored 254 and an unbeaten 71 while Cook made 105 and 76 not out as Pakistan were beaten by 330 runs on the fourth day of the second test at Old Trafford last week to level the four-match series at 1-1.

"We had a look at Cook and Root again," Arthur told British media. "We analysed our plans. We see them as a fundamental to England's batting.

"If we can get into them with the new ball we've got a real good chance."

While Root and Cook have been in prime form with the bat, Alex Hales, James Vince and Gary Balance have failed to shine for the hosts, who lost the opening test at Lord's.

"They are all quality players," Arthur added. "But they clearly know that when they walk out they are playing for their test places, so that provides another level of pressure.

"I'm not discounting Hales, but clearly Cook and Root are the beacon of England's batting at the moment."

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)