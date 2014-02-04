England's Kevin Pietersen reacts as he walks off the field after he caught out by Australia's Ryan Harris during the fourth day of the third Ashes test cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth December 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON Factbox on batsman Kevin Pietersen whose England career ended on Tuesday when he was dropped from the one-day squad to tour West Indies.

* Born June 27, 1980, Pietermaritzburg, Natal, South Africa. Right-hand batsman, occasional off-spinner.

* CRICKETING CAREER:

* He qualified to play for England in September 2004 because of his English-born mother. Selected for one-day tour of Zimbabwe where he scored 104 runs in three innings. Scored three centuries in a subsequent ODI series in South Africa.

* He made two half-centuries on his test debut against Australia in Lord's in 2005. His knock of 158 in final match at The Oval helped secure the draw which gave England the Ashes.

* Sparked controversy by switch-hitting Scott Styris for two sixes in first one-day international against New Zealand in 2008.

* Named England test and one-day captain in August 2008 after Michael Vaughan and Paul Collingwood resigned from their respective jobs.

* His stint as captain was short-lived as in January 2009 Pietersen resigned after a fall-out with coach Peter Moores. Pietersen slammed Moores in a report to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a tour of India in late 2008 and the ECB reacted by sacking both captain and coach, saying there was an "irretrievable breakdown" in the relationship between the two men.

* Part of successful Ashes-winning sides in 2005, 2009, 2010-2011 and 2013.

* He played in 104 test matches, 136 one-day internationals and 37 Twenty20 internationals. He scored 8181 test runs with a high score of 227, 4440 ODI runs and 1176 Twenty20 runs.

CONTROVERSY:

* The batsman was fined in September 2010 after posting a Twitter message announcing that he had been dropped for the one-day series at home to Pakistan. The message contained an expletive.

* The former England captain apologised publicly, insisting on Surrey TV that his comments "had not been for the public domain."

* The ECB said Pietersen had been dropped so that he could regain form with his county Surrey after a run of disappointing scores.

* Pietersen announced his retirement from all forms of international limited-overs cricket in May 2012.

* Although he retracted this, his relationship with the ECB soured and he was dropped for the final test of the series against South Africa in a row over "provocative" text messages.

* 2013 - Played in victorious home Ashes series, scoring one century in five tests, and the 5-0 defeat in Australia in which he failed to make a hundred.

* February, 2014 - Dropped from one-day squad to play West Indies, signalling end of his international career.

