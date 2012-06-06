Kevin Pietersen (R) warms up with captain Andrew Strauss before second cricket test match against the West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

BIRMINGHAM, England England captain Andrew Strauss said he respected the decision team mate Kevin Pietersen made in controversially opting out of one-day cricket for England.

"I truly believe everyone has the right to determine whether they want to play a certain form of the game," Strauss told reporters at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

"Kevin has made that decision and we all respect it. He went into it with his eyes open. He knew what the situation was and what the ramifications were, and we're all just looking forward now."

Pietersen will play against West Indies in the third test on Thursday, a week after giving up 20-over and 50-over cricket citing the intensity of the schedule and the physical demands on him.

Strauss, three years older than Pietersen at 35, gave up one-day cricket after the World Cup last year.

"You've got to be ready to do it," he said. "The most important thing is that mentally you understand that you're giving away a certain part of the game. If you're not ready to do it, then it can eat away at you. Certainly in my case, that wasn't the case."

