LONDON Kevin Pietersen is set to play his first match on Sunday since being dropped by England, after he was included in Surrey's squad for a 40-over game.

A Surrey spokesman confirmed Pietersen was in their side to play against his former county team Hampshire.

It should allow the 32-year-old an opportunity to momentarily escape off-field controversies and return to his primary job as a batsman.

Pietersen was dropped by England for the third and final test against South Africa after sending what he termed "provocative" text messages, criticising his team mates and management, to friends in the opposition.

England captain Andrew Strauss told reporters on Wednesday he would seek answers from the South African-born Pietersen after the test at Lord's and added it may take time before he regains the players' trust.

Pietersen has scored 21 test hundreds for England, including an exhilarating 149 in the drawn second test earlier this month.

