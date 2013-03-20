England's Kevin Pietersen takes off his helmet as he walks off the ground at lunch during the second day of the second test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington March 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been ruled out of the decisive third test against New Zealand starting on Friday because of a knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Pietersen injured his right knee earlier this month while taking part in fielding practice and scans have revealed bone bruising and possible cartilage damage.

"The injury is likely to require ongoing assessments and a likely 6-8 week period of rest and rehabilitation," the ECB said in a statement.

"Pietersen has therefore been withdrawn from all cricket including the Indian Premier League."

The first two tests in New Zealand, both of which Pietersen played in, ended in draws.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)