Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
LONDON England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been ruled out of the decisive third test against New Zealand starting on Friday because of a knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.
Pietersen injured his right knee earlier this month while taking part in fielding practice and scans have revealed bone bruising and possible cartilage damage.
"The injury is likely to require ongoing assessments and a likely 6-8 week period of rest and rehabilitation," the ECB said in a statement.
"Pietersen has therefore been withdrawn from all cricket including the Indian Premier League."
The first two tests in New Zealand, both of which Pietersen played in, ended in draws.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
ZURICH Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has appealed against his 10-year ban from all soccer related activities, the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.