England's Kevin Pietersen stretches during the second day of the second test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington March 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON Kevin Pietersen has been named in England's 14-man squad for a two-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand after returning from a knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Pietersen, England's most explosive batsman, missed their one-day series against New Zealand as well as the Champions Trophy competition, fuelling speculation he could be a doubt for the Ashes.

A statement on the ECB website (www.ecb.co.uk) said Pietersen would join the squad for the second match against New Zealand provided he successfully completes a county championship game for Surrey beginning on June 21.

England face New Zealand on June 25 and 27 while the home five-test Ashes series against Australia starts in Nottingham on July 10.

England are through to the Champions Trophy final and will face either India or Sri Lanka on Sunday.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Peter Rutherford)