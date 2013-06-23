England's Kevin Pietersen fields the ball for Surrey during their County Cricket match against Yorkshire at Headingley, northern England, June 21, 2013 . REUTERS/Phil Noble

Kevin Pietersen has boosted England's hopes ahead of the Ashes series against Australia with a century for Surrey in his first innings of the season on Sunday.

The controversial batsman has been out of action since leaving England's tour of New Zealand with a knee injury in March, missing the return series and the Champions Trophy.

He brought up three figures for Surrey against Yorkshire at Headingley in the County Championship off 106 balls, eventually finishing on 177 not out in a total of 353 for seven declared.

The Ashes begin at Trent Bridge on July 10.

