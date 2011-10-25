England's Kevin Pietersen reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed by India's Ravichandran Ashwin during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Mumbai October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

KOLKATA, India England batsman Kevin Pietersen missed the fifth and final one-day international against India at Eden Gardens on Tuesday with a fractured thumb, the country's cricket board (ECB) said.

Pietersen fractured his left thumb while fielding in Sunday's fourth ODI in Mumbai and was replaced by Ian Bell in the England line-up for Tuesday's match.

England, down 4-0 in the five-match series, also brought back off-spinner Graeme Swann for leg-spinner Scott Borthwick, as captain Alastair Cook opted to field after winning the toss.

India dropped opening batsman Parthiv Patel and brought in Manoj Tiwary.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai,; editing by Justin Palmer)