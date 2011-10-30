England's Kevin Pietersen bats in the nets during a practice session ahead of their Twenty20 international cricket match against India in Kolkata October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

KOLKATA England's Kevin Pietersen has been reprimanded for showing dissent at the umpire after being given out lbw during his side's six-wicket win over India in Saturday's Twenty20 international in Kolkata.

Pietersen hit a match-winning 53 off just 39 balls at Eden Gardens to earn England their only victory on the limited overs tour of India, before he was given out lbw off Suresh Raina.

The flamboyant batsman pleaded guilty to the charge and therefore no full hearing was required, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Sunday.

"As an experienced cricketer, Kevin should know that when the umpire raises his finger, a player should leave the crease without showing his emotions no matter what he may think of the decision," match referee Roshan Mahanama was quoted as saying.

"In this case, Kevin displayed excessive and obvious disappointment at the decision which sent the wrong signals to all those watching the match at the ground and on television, and as such, merited some form of action."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)