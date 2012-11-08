Bowlers Steven Finn and Stuart Broad were left out of England's final warm-up match on Thursday as the pace duo race against time to be fit for the first test against India starting on Nov 15.

Finn has a thigh injury which makes him doubtful for the test in Ahmedabad while Broad is nursing a bruised heel.

England also rested pace spearhead James Anderson and went into the four-day match against Haryana without their four frontline bowlers.

Off-spinner Graeme Swann has returned home to spend time with his sick daughter but is expected to be back in time for the Ahmedabad test.

Surrey paceman Stuart Meaker, who joined the team as cover for Finn, was named in the playing XI against Haryana as was opener Nick Compton who is expected to make his test debut in Ahmedabad.

