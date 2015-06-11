England's Matt Prior leaves the field after being dismissed during the first cricket test match against India at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior has retired from all forms of cricket on medical advice, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, known as the "engine room" in two Ashes-winning sides, has been suffering with an Achilles tendon injury and has not played since last year.

"Today is a very sad day for me as I am forced to announce my retirement from the game I love," Prior, who was also an aggressive middle-order batsman, said.

"I had been hoping and expecting to be fit for the start of the 2015 season. Unfortunately, this has proved impossible, and I have now had to reach this decision."

Prior played 79 tests for England, the first in 2007 against West Indies when he made 126 not out and the last against India at Lord's last year.

Only Alan Knott claimed more dismissals for England than Prior's 256 while Prior also made 4,099 Test runs.

