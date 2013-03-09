England's Nick Compton hits a shot during the fourth day of the first test against New Zealand at the University Oval in Dunedin March 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

DUNEDIN, New Zealand Nick Compton produced an almighty bellow of exultation and massive leap into the year as he trotted through for the single that brought up his maiden test century on the fourth day of the first test against New Zealand on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, playing his fifth test, had reportedly been under immense pressure for his place in the side with British media reporting that the promising Joe Root was to join captain Alastair Cook at the top of the order.

Compton only made his test debut on England's tour of India late last year and had made promising starts in five of his eight innings but failed to convert any into big scores.

His highest score was 57 in the third test in Kolkata and when he made a four-ball duck in the first innings at University Oval, those rumblings for Root were increasing.

"I was well aware of that," Compton, the grandson of England great Denis Compton, told reporters after he finished the day 102 not out with his side 234 for one and just 59 runs behind New Zealand's first innings lead.

"Joe Root is a fantastic talent; he has played brilliantly over the last year," Compton added of the 22-year-old Yorkshireman who also made his debut against India last year, scoring 73 in the fourth test.

"You just know instinctively, you don't need to read the press, what you need to do and I felt like this innings was very important and needed to pull something out.

"It was great that I could."

Despite his patient and concentrated approach, Compton almost did not make the milestone, attempting a quick single on 94 and having to dive head long into the crease, though if Bruce Martin had produced a direct hit he would have been well short.

"I'm going to cut myself some slack, there were a few nerves there, I thought I handled them pretty well," he added with a smile. "I was holding it back quite a lot most of the time.

"I was pretty happy with the way I went about it. Obviously the important thing is to still be there tomorrow."

Compton's innings and 231-run partnership with captain Alastair Cook (116) dragged England back into the match after they had a 293-run first innings deficit just 45 minutes into the fourth day when Brendon McCullum declared at 460 for nine.

The benign University Oval pitch, however, is not expected to give the England batsmen too many troubles on the final day on Sunday, though New Zealand bowler Trent Boult said his side felt they could still win the match.

"We know were in a pretty good position, well, we were this morning. It's frustrating to be where we are at the moment," Boult said. "We knew they were going to turn it around and come out fighting.

"(But) we're in a great position to win this game and obviously that would be pretty special.

"The camp is still pretty chirpy and were looking forward to the challenge."

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)