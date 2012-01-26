LONDON BBC Sport will continue to broadcast live ball-by-ball radio coverage of England internationals until 2019 after agreeing a new deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday.

The agreement will encompass two home Ashes series against Australia in 2015 and 2019, and tours by India in 2014 and South Africa in 2017.

The previous four-year deal was due to expire at the end of the 2013 season.

"This is excellent news for all cricket-lovers," ECB chief executive David Collier said in a statement.

"Test Match Special brings cricket into millions of homes in this country each summer and is widely recognised for its unique and world class coverage of cricket."

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by John Mehaffey)