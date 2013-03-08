DUNEDIN, New Zealand Light rain and fading light forced the players from University Oval after tea on the third day of the first test between New Zealand and England on Friday.

New Zealand, on the back of Hamish Rutherford's 171, were 402 for seven when the umpires said the light mist that had been blowing across the field for about 45 minutes was getting worse.

The home side have a first innings lead of 235 after they bowled Alastair Cook's side out for 167 on the second day on Thursday. The entire first day was washed out due to rain.

New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum was 44 not out, while Bruce Martin was on 17 when umpires Asad Rauf and Paul Reiffel decided to leave the field at about 1550 (2:50 a.m. British time).

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)