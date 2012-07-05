West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON Former England batsman Mark Ramprakash, widely regarded as one of the most gifted stroke players of his generation, has retired from all forms of cricket.
The 42-year-old, who last played for his country in 2002, featured in 52 tests. He scored 2,350 runs at an average of 27.32, with two hundreds representing a poor return for a batsman of his class and talent.
Ramprakash scored 114 centuries in 461 first-class matches for Middlesex and Surrey.
He said he decided to retire when Surrey told him he was longer in their future plans.
"I had a tough start to this season but I continued to try and remain fit and wanted to play," Ramprakash told a news conference at The Oval on Thursday.
"However last week I was informed I was not in Surrey's selection plans and therefore I felt the time was right to step aside."
Ramprakash is expected to pursue a career in the media but also expressed an interest in coaching junior cricketers.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)
