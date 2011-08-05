Allen on the mark again as Stoke see off Palace
Joe Allen scored a personal best sixth Premier League goal of the season as Stoke City secured a deserved 1-0 win over struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday.
LONDON Hampshire batsman Michael Carberry might have caught the attention of England selectors after amassing 300 runs on Friday during a stand of 523 -- a record third wicket first-class partnership in England.
Neil McKenzie also scored 237 in the stand during the domestic match with Yorkshire which ended in a draw.
Carberry played his only test against Bangladesh last year but with regular England number three Jonathan Trott nursing a shoulder injury, the 30-year-old made a case for selection in the third test against India starting on Wednesday at Edgbaston.
Carberry, whose boasts 34 as his highest test score but has been out for nine months with blood clots on his lung, stroked 43 fours and belted two sixes during his 412-ball knock.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.