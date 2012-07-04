Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
The third one-day international between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday without a ball being bowled.
The match, which had been due to start at 1300 GMT, was delayed after persistent showers left the outfield waterlogged.
A break in the weather allowed the umpires to schedule a 28-over-aside contest but the rain returned and the match was called off.
England lead the series 2-0 with the fourth match scheduled for Durham on Saturday.
LONDON Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could continue in management for four more years and his preference is to stay at the north London club, the Frenchman was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.
LONDON Sam Baldock's double against Barnsley sent Brighton and Hove Albion back to the top of the Championship on Saturday.