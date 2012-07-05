West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
The third one-day international between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday without a ball being bowled.
The match, which had been due to start at 1300 GMT, was delayed after persistent showers left the outfield waterlogged.
A break in the weather allowed the umpires to schedule a 28-over-aside contest but the rain returned and the match was called off.
England lead the series 2-0 with the fourth match scheduled for Durham on Saturday.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.
Tottenham Hotspur will not give up on the Premier League title race midfielder Eric Dier has said, despite Saturday's loss at Liverpool leaving them 10 points behind table-toppers Chelsea.