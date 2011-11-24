England captaincy could propel Root to new level - Cook
LONDON Joe Root's prodigious batting could reach a new level if he is made England captain, Alastair Cook said after stepping down from the role following 4-1/2 years in charge.
England have signed a unique sponsorship agreement with Investec that will see the specialist bank and asset managing company backing test cricket for the next 10 years.
"This is excellent news... and a further boost following the England team's recent achievement in becoming the world's number one ranked test side," England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive David Collier said in a statement.
"The extent of their investment reflects the fact our five-day game continues to command very significant audiences, both at home where we achieved record attendances for international cricket in 2011 and abroad."
The sponsorship agreement will begin next year when England host test series against West Indies and South Africa.
Investec becomes only the third firm to sponsor test cricket in England, succeeding Npower and Cornhill.
The company recently ended its 12-year backing of England's November rugby internationals.
