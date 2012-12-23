England's Kevin Pietersen leaves the field at the end of the first day of the warm-up game against India A cricket team in Mumbai October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Prolific batsman Kevin Pietersen has been left out of England's limited-overs squad for next year's New Zealand tour as part of a policy to better manage the workload of players, the country's cricket board said on Sunday.

Former skipper Pietersen, who will play in the five-match one-day international series in India next month, will not be part of the three Twenty20 internationals and three ODIs in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, James Anderson, Jonathan Trott and Graeme Swann were named in the ODI squad after being rested for the five-match series against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"There are a number of players who we have decided not to select... as we look to manage their workloads effectively while ensuring we remain competitive across all formats," national selector Geoff Miller said.

"We feel this is the best way of keeping players as physically and mentally fresh as possible during a demanding 2013 and beyond.

"Kevin Pietersen will miss the limited-overs tour of New Zealand with Graeme Swann missing the T20 leg of the tour.

"This approach also provides an opportunity for talented young players to gain more international experience which will be important for their development and the development of England sides in the future."

All-rounder Stuart Broad will return to lead the T20 side after missing the two-match series against India.

England will also play three tests against New Zealand during their tour which starts with the first T20 match in Auckland on February 9.

England T20 squad: Stuart Broad (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Jos Buttler, Jade Dernbach, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Michael Lumb, Stuart Meaker, Eoin Morgan, Samit Patel, James Tredwell and Luke Wright.

England ODI squad: Alastair Cook (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Ian Bell, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Craig Kieswetter, Eoin Morgan, Samit Patel, Graeme Swann, James Tredwell and Jonathan Trott.

