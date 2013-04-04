England's Alastair Cook looks at the action replay as he leaves the field after being dismissed against New Zealand on day four of their final cricket test at Eden Park in Auckland, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

LONDON England named four uncapped players on Thursday in a provisional 30-man squad for the ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales in June.

The selectors included uncapped Yorkshire batsman Gary Ballance, Warwickshire opener Varun Chopra and seamers James Harris and Chris Wright in the squad which will be cut to 15 players by May 5.

"This is a balanced squad which will provide the selectors with strong options in all areas and reflects players' performances for both the senior England teams and the England Lions and EPP squads over the winter period," said national selector Geoff Miller in a statement.

England are hosting the tournament, featuring the best eight one-day international teams playing across 15 matches in 18 days, for the first time since 2004.

The opening game will be in Cardiff on June 6 while the final is at Edgbaston on June 23.

Squad: Alastair Cook (captain), James Anderson, Gary Ballance, Jonny Bairstow, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Varun Chopra, Rikki Clarke, Jade Dernbach, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, James Harris, Craig Kieswetter, Stuart Meaker, Eoin Morgan, Graham Onions, Samit Patel, Kevin Pietersen, Joe Root, Graeme Swann, James Taylor, James Tredwell, Jonathan Trott, Chris Wright, Luke Wright, Chris Woakes.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)