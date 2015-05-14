Cricket - England Nets - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua - 11/4/15England's Adam Lyth during netsAction Images via Reuters / Jason O'BrienLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON Yorkshire opener Adam Lyth is poised to make his debut after being named on Thursday in a 12-man squad for the first test against New Zealand at Lord's that starts on May 21.

Lyth is set to partner captain Alastair Cook at the top of the order after Jonathan Trott announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect following a disappointing recent tour of the West Indies.

Durham pace bowler Mark Wood, who made his one-day debut against Ireland last week, is the only other uncapped test player included in the squad.

Lyth scored a hatful of runs for county champions Yorkshire last season and the 27-year-old gets his chance after not featuring in the drawn three-test series against West Indies.

Trott, who returned to the England side last month following an extended break due to a stress-related illness, scored a meagre 72 runs, including three ducks, at an average of 12 in the three tests.

"Adam Lyth has waited patiently for an opportunity with England having performed consistently for Yorkshire and England Lions in the last year," selector James Whitaker said in a statement.

"He fully deserves his chance to cement a place in the side at the top of the order. Mark Wood has also impressed and his pace and style of bowling ensure the coach and captain have options in the bowling attack."

England assistant coach Paul Farbrace has been put in charge after Peter Moores was sacked on Saturday by new director of cricket Andrew Strauss.

Former England captain Strauss said on Tuesday there would be no immediate return to the side for controversial batsman Kevin Pietersen.

Squad: Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.

