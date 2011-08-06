England's Ravi Bopara looks on during a press conference before their ICC cricket world cup quarterfinal match against Sri Lanka in Colombo March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Ravi Bopara has replaced the injured Jonathan Trott in England's squad for the third test against India starting Wednesday at Edgbaston.

Trott, who injured his shoulder while fielding in the second test, was still undergoing rehabilitation, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement Saturday.

Right-handed batsman Bopara, 26, has played 10 test matches, the last coming against Australia in August 2009.

The 13-man squad also included medium pacer Steven Finn as cover for Chris Tremlett, who missed the second test with back spasms.

"Chris Tremlett is recovering well from the back spasms ... and, although we are expecting him to be fully fit ahead of Wednesday, we felt it was prudent to include an extra seam bowler at this stage, meaning Steven Finn comes into the squad," national selector Geoff Miller said.

England currently lead the four-match series 2-0 against number one-ranked test side India.

Squad: Andrew Strauss (captain), James Anderson, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Steven Finn, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Matt Prior, Graeme Swann and Chris Tremlett.

