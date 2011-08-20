England's Eoin Morgan looks on during a training session before Thursday's first cricket test match against India at Lord's cricket ground in London July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Eoin Morgan will captain an inexperienced England team for the one-off one-day international against his native Ireland next week, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday.

Morgan, who is England's Twenty20 vice-captain, will lead a weakened team with many established players rested ahead of the five-match one-day series against current test match opponents India next month.

The 13-man squad includes four players for next Thursday's clash, Leicestershire's James Taylor, Yorkshire's Jonathan Bairstow and Durham's Ben Stokes and Scott Borthwick, who have yet to make their international debuts.

"By resting several players that have played international cricket since the start of the summer the opportunity has arisen for a number of talented up and coming players to continue their development on the international stage," national selector Geoff Miller said in a statement.

"We're also presented with the opportunity to provide Eoin Morgan with further leadership experience and I know he is very much looking forward to assuming the captaincy and developing his leadership credentials while in charge of a young England squad."

England: Eoin Morgan, Jonathan Bairstow, Ravi Bopara, Scott Borthwick, Jade Dernbach, Steven Finn, Craig Kieswetter, Graham Onions, Samit Patel, Ben Stokes, James Taylor, Jonathan Trott, Chris Woakes.

