England's Ben Stokes walks off the field after his dismissal by Australia's Ryan Harris during the third day of the fifth Ashes cricket test at the Sydney cricket ground January 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of this month's World Twenty20 in Bangladesh with a fractured hand, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Chris Woakes has been added to the 15-man squad to replace Stokes, who suffered the injury when he struck a locker in the dressing-room following his dismissal in the Twenty20 international against West Indies in Barbados on Thursday.

"I am really disappointed to be missing out on going to a World T20 with England - it was a huge error in judgement following a frustrating tour for me and I deeply regret my behaviour," Stokes said in an ECB statement.

"I would like to wish the team all the very best in Bangladesh."

Stokes, 22, enjoyed a successful Ashes tour of Australia, making a century in the third test in Perth which was England's only individual hundred in a series they lost 5-0, and establishing himself in the side.

But he endured a dismal tour of West Indies, making only nine runs in three one-day internationals, and four runs in two Twenty20s, including a golden duck in the third game of the series.

Stokes did not take an international wicket in the Caribbean.

England's preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup had already suffered a blow this week with the withdrawal of all-rounder Joe Root due to a thumb injury.

Experienced batsman Ian Bell was called up to replace him.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)