Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - Second Test - Emirates Old Trafford - 25/7/16England's Ben Stokes goes off injuredAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has said he is "devastated" after his calf injury ruled him out of the third test against Pakistan.

The 25-year-old tore his right calf muscle during England's series-levelling 330-run win against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Monday, in his first appearance since undergoing a knee surgery in May.

"Devastated about the injury especially with all the hard work put in by myself and others to get me back to FULL fitness," Stokes tweeted on Thursday.

But he suggested he was optimistic about returning soon, adding: "Another couple weeks of rehab and hoping to finish off what has been great summer so far for @ECB_cricket."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said Stokes will be assessed next week.

The third test in the four-match series against Pakistan begins on Aug. 3 at Edgbaston.

