Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
England spinner Graeme Swann will be rested for the remaining one-day internationals against South Africa, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.
James Tredwell has been called up as cover.
"(Swann) has admitted to carrying a long-term elbow problem in his right arm and will take the next three matches off before returning for the three-game Twenty20 series," a statement on the ECB website (www.ecb.co.uk) said.
South Africa lead the five match one-day series 1-0 after an 80-run win in Southampton on Tuesday.
Game three is at The Oval in London on Friday.
LONDON Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United in Sunday's sixth round draw.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Russian biathletes sang the correct version of their national anthem without any musical accompaniment after the wrong version was played out at a medal ceremony on Saturday.