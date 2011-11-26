LONDON Tests and Twenty20s are the future of international cricket and 50-overs matches should be scrapped, according to England spinner Graeme Swann.

"I think one-day cricket will have to give at some point," he told the BBC. "I don't think that game should carry on for much longer. For me it's not as enjoyable to play in.

"I think test cricket and Twenty20s are the way forward."

However, the 32-year-old acknowledged he was in the minority with his opinion.

"I don't think many people agree with me," he added. "I think I will finish (playing) before any changes take place so I will carry on playing whatever they put in front of me.

"We do play too much cricket," added Swann, who is third in the one-day bowling rankings and fourth in the test equivalent.

Swann, who has captained England's Twenty20 team, also said the International Cricket Council's decision to cancel the 2013 world test championship in favour of the Champions Trophy one-day event was "a bit disturbing and short-sighted."

"This is frustrating because being English we rate test cricket above and beyond anything else, and certainly the Champions Trophy," he said.

