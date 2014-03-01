Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
Ian Bell is to join England's squad for the Twenty20 series in the West Indies as cover for injured batsmen Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales.
Test stalwart Bell had originally been rested for the three-match series of one-day internationals in Antigua but will join up with the squad ahead of the first T20 game in Barbados on March 9.
"He is a world-class player, a world-class fielder and a world-class bloke so we look forward to meeting up with him," coach Ashley Giles told the England and Wales Cricket Board's website on Saturday.
The 31-year-old Bell's call-up comes after he was left out of England's 30-strong squad for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this month.
Morgan and Hales missed Friday's 15-run defeat in the opening ODI with knee and thigh problems respectively.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.