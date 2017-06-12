English FA ends sponsorship deals with betting companies
MANCHESTER, England The English Football Association has ended its sponsorship deals with betting company Ladbrokes and confirmed it was ceasing all commercial agreements with gambling firms.
LONDON, England Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone is one of five uncapped players named in England's T20 squad for the series against South Africa starting this month.
Dawid Malan, Tom Curran, Mason Crane and Craig Overton are also included in the 16-man squad, which was released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday.
Moeen Ali, Jake Ball, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Ben Stokes are all rested by England while Tymal Mills is ruled out through a back injury.
Livingstone, 23, is viewed as one of English cricket's most exciting young talents and scored an 83-ball 129 against the tourists for England Lions.
Crane, a 20-year-old leg-break bowler, played for New South Wales as an overseas player earlier this year.
The three-match T20 series, which follows the Champions Trophy, starts in Southampton on June 21.
Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Craig Overton, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, David Willey, Mark Wood.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MANCHESTER, England The English Football Association has ended its sponsorship deals with betting company Ladbrokes and confirmed it was ceasing all commercial agreements with gambling firms.
AUCKLAND But for Jamie Heaslip succumbing to a hamstring strain just before Ireland's Six Nations clash with England in March, there is a good chance Peter O'Mahony would not be on the British and Irish Lions tour at all.
Everton winger Yannick Bolasie expects to return from his serious knee injury a more cautious player, believing the approach will improve his composure on the ball and help him reach the next level.