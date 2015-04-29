England batsman James Taylor concedes it was "massively disappointing" to be left out of the squad for the ongoing tour of West Indies but the blow has been softened by news he will captain the side in a one-day match against Ireland next week.

The 25-year-old, who has played 17 ODIs, will skipper the side in the absence of World Cup captain Eoin Morgan, who is unavailable due to his commitments in India's lucrative domestic cricket league.

The one-off game, being played at Malahide, Dublin on May 8, will be England's first ODI since they were sent packing from the group stage of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand earlier in the year.

Selectors named an 11-man squad, including five yet to win their first cap in any format, though players could be added to the group after selection for the third West Indies test.

"It’s going to be brilliant leading an England team in a one-day international," Taylor said on the England cricket board's website.

"We know it will be a tough game against Ireland and this match provides a great chance for us all to show we can play a huge role in limited overs cricket in years to come.”

Ireland won high praise at the World Cup after just missing out on the knockout stages while England were heavily criticised for a performance that saw them lose four games and record just two wins over Scotland and Afghanistan.

“It has been an up and down few months for me, with what happened at the World Cup, and then being left out of the West Indies tour," said Taylor. "That was massively disappointing, there’s no point pretending it wasn’t."

The Nottinghamshire batsman added that it was now time to turn the page.

"We have to put the World Cup behind us -- not ignore it, but learn from what went on, and put it to bed. This is a fresh start, it has to be a fresh start."

