England's Kevin Pietersen hits out during the Twenty20 international cricket match against India at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON England have recalled batsman Kevin Pietersen and rested their senior fast bowler James Anderson for a four-week tour of India next month including five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 international.

In a statement on Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said uncapped Surrey pace bowler Stuart Meaker had also been included in a 15-man squad.

Twenty20 captain Stuart Broad, who is undergoing treatment on an injured shoulder, will join the squad if he recovers ahead of schedule. Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes has been rested to undergo a rehabilitation program on an injured finger.

World one-day champions India did not win a single international on their tour of England this year and also lost their world number one test ranking to the home side.

"This squad contains an exciting balance of experienced international cricketers along with some very talented younger players who can play the high quality limited overs cricket needed to challenge India," said national selector Geoff Miller.

"A number of injuries and a decision to omit James Anderson in line with our policy of sensibly managing player workloads and give opportunities for other very talented players to continue to develop as international cricketers."

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Scott Borthwick, Tim Bresnan, Jade Dernbach, Steven Finn, Craig Kieswetter, Stuart Meaker, Samit Patel, Kevin Pietersen, Graeme Swann, Jonathan Trott, Chris Woakes.

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have been selected for the T20 squad only.

(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Justin Palmer)