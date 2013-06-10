LONDON Teenager Matthew Fisher turned his thoughts to schoolwork and a pending French oral exam after becoming the youngest cricketer in 91 years to play in a competitive English county match on Sunday.

The seamer, aged 15 years and 212 days, turned out for Yorkshire in a three-wicket defeat by Leicestershire and took one for 40 from seven overs as well as scoring 10 runs off four balls.

He broke the previous mark for a youngest player, set by Glamorgan's Royston Gabe-Jones in 1922, by 62 days.

Fisher had been allowed to postpone his French oral in order to play, with his teachers wishing him luck and watching the match.

"I was supposed to do an exam but thankfully I contacted my teacher and he told me I could re-schedule it for another day - I was gutted about that as you can imagine," he told the BBC.

"I'm not sure when the exam will be yet but hopefully I will have some time to prepare."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)