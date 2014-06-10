LONDON South African seamer Alfonso Thomas became the first player in 14 years to take four wickets in four balls in the County Championship on Tuesday.

Thomas, playing for Somerset on the third day of their match against Sussex at Taunton, bowled James Anyon, trapped Rory Hamilton-Brown leg before and had Ed Joyce caught behind for his hat-trick.

And with the first ball of his next over the 37-year-old, who represented his country in one Twenty20 international in 2007, bowled Matt Machan off an inside edge.

It left Sussex on 33 for five in their second innings although they steadied the ship to move to 104 for five after lunch, a lead of 29 runs.

Gary Butcher, for Surrey against Derbyshire, was the previous player to take four wickets in four balls in a county match.

(Writing by Stephen Wood, editing by Tony Jimenez)